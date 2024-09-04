New Jawa 42 FJ 350 deliveries to begin on October 2

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently launched the Jawa 42 FJ 350 roadster with prices starting from ₹1.99 lakh, and going up to ₹2.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 is the more powerful iteration of the ‘42’ and gets a taller stance, different styling and even a bigger engine. While bookings are now open at dealerships and online, the bike maker has confirmed the deliveries will begin from October 2, 2024, onwards.

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 roadster gets a taller stance, different styling and even a bigger engine over the 42. Bookings are now open at dealerships and

2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 Specifications

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 draws power from the bigger 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine as against the 293 cc motor on the standard 42. The new engine has been derived from the Yezdi Adventure and comes with a similar set of updates including better cooling, improved NVH levels, and improved overall performance.

Also Read : Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at ₹1.99 lakh.

The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch

This is the same engine as the updated Jawa 350 but unlike the former which gets a low-compression setup, the 42 FJ 350 gets a high-compression unit that develops 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch.

2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 Hardware

The suspension setup comprises 41 mm telescopic front forks with 135 mm of travel and 5-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear with 100 mm of travel. Braking power comes from a 320 mm front disc and a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Also Read : Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350: Retro motorcycling gets a fresh touch.

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a longer wheelbase than the standard 42 at 1440 mm. The seat height measures 790 mm, while the ground clearance is a decent 178 mm. The bike weighs 184 kg (without fuel), which is 2 kg more than the standard Jawa 42. The 42 FJ 350 rides on 18-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels with a wider 140-section rear tyre.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: