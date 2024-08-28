2024 RE Classic 350 to new Jawa 42: Upcoming Two-Wheeler launches in September

The festive season is here and manufacturers are lining up back-to-back launches to capitalise on the auspicious period starting in September. The upcoming month will have a bit of retro flair brought Indian retro bike makers, along with a brand-new scooter and a premium adventure motorcycle. There could be a few surprise launches too. From the updated Royal Enfield Classic 350, new-new Jawa 42, to an ethanol-powered bike from Bajaj here are the two-wheeler launches to check out in September.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will arrive with seven new colour options, an updated console and colour customisation program

2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 - September 1

Unveiled earlier this month, Royal Enfield will announce prices on the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1. The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 arrives with subtle changes including seven new colour options, an updated instrument console and a new customisation program. The bike will remain the same mechanically with the tried and tested 349 cc J-Series engine. Prices are expected to increase marginally on the new Classic 350 range.

The new Jawa 42 teaser has been dropped on the brand's social media handle but gives away little on what we can expect from the upcoming bike

New Jawa 42 - September 3

Jawa Motorcycles will bring a new motorcycle based on the Jawa 42 next month. The manufacturer recently teased the bike but has revealed little about what the new 42 bike will be. This is particularly interesting because the 2024 Jawa 42 arrived earlier this month with comprehensive upgrades and the new motorcycle could be a new body style altogether. Expect prices to be around the ₹2 lakh mark.

The BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure will arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs)

BMW F 900 GS and BMW F 900 GS Adventure

BMW Motorrad will bring its middleweight adventure motorcycles to the market soon. Pre-bookings have commenced for the BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure and the launch is likely to take place by early September. The new offerings will replace the F850 GS standard and Adventure in the lineup and get upgrades in every from right from the engine to the bodywork. The F900 GS is more off-road-oriented with minimal bodywork and slimmer dimensions, while the F 900 GS Adventure is more touring-focused with off-road-biased tyres and a bulky body. It also gets a bigger 23-litre fuel tank and more adjustment option for the suspension. Expect prices to start from ₹13 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The new Hero Destini 125's patent was leaked a few days ago and hints at an extensive design change

Hero Destini 125

Hero MotoCorp will bring comprehensive upgrades to the Destini 125 next month. The family scooter is all set to sport a new bodywork with some retro flair, new paint options and possibly new underpinnings as well. The model will also come with more features, better comfort and larger storage capacity. The 125 cc motor will also improvements for better performance and fuel economy. More details on the new Hero Destini 125 will be available in the first week of September.

The upcoming Bajaj ethanol bike could be an existing motorcycle modified to run on ethanol

Bajaj Ethanol Bike

Albeit not a launch per se, Bajaj Auto will showcase its first ethanol-powered bike in September. The company is tightlipped about the details but the new offering is expected to run mostly on ethanol, which will mean extensive changes to the engine and fuelling over standard petrol bikes. The company is also likely to reveal more details on launch plans for India and overseas at the time of showcase.

