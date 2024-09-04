Bigger and Bolder! The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 roadster is here

Published Sep 04, 2024

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has expanded its lineup with an all-new roadster, the Jawa 42 FJ 350 

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 is a sportier alternative to the standard ‘42’ with a bigger engine, bolder design and better hardware 

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 is designed as a neo-classic and gets many changes over the 42 including a new fuel tank, an LED headlamp, and a taller stance 

The subframe has been changed for the new tail section. The bike gets upswept twin exhausts

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new-gen ‘Alpha 2’ 334 cc engine tuned for 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Suspension duties include 41 mm front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Braking performance comes from discs with dual-channel ABS

The 42 FJ 350 comes with a single-pod offset digital instrument console and fuel tank cap

The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 is priced from 1.99 lakh, going up to 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
