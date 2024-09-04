Auto recap, September 3: Hyundai Aura Hy CNG launched, Jawa 42 FJ 350 debuts

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Tuesday, September 3.

Mahindra offering major discounts on Thar and XUV400

As Mahindra and Mahindra gears up to offer test drives and commence official bookings for the Thar Roxx off-roader SUV, the Indian automotive giant is giving off massive discounts on two other models from its all-SUV lineup. These two are the three-door Mahindra Thar and the all-electric Mahindra XUV400, and dealerships are offering both models with varying discounts in order to clear up inventory and maintain market share. The Mahindra Thar receives a discount of ₹1.50 lakh across all variants. The off-roader’s official ex-showroom price ranges between ₹11.35 lakh to ₹17.60 lakh. Since Mahindra and Mahindra are preparing to roll the new Thar Roxx into the dealerships, they are looking to clear up inventory of the three-door model.

Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new iteration based on the 42 motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 brings new styling and a bigger engine, with prices starting at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from October 2. The new 42 FJ 350 is different in styling and mechanicals from the recently updated Jawa 42, with the former borrowing the new 334 cc motor from the Jawa 350.

Hyundai Aura Hy CNG launched

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Aura CNG Hy-CNG at a price of ₹7.49 lakh ex-showroom. Hyundai will only sell the Aura Hy-CNG in just base ‘E’ variant. Even though the Exter and Grand i10 Nios get a dual cylinder technology the Aura Hy-CNG does not get the same. Till now, over 2 lakh units of the Aura have been sold in the Indian market.

