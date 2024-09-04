HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, September 3: Hyundai Aura Hy Cng Launched, Jawa 42 Fj 350 Debuts

Auto recap, September 3: Hyundai Aura Hy CNG launched, Jawa 42 FJ 350 debuts

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 3.
Jawa 42 FJ 350
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 3. (Bloomberg)
Jawa 42 FJ 350
Here is a quick summary of all the vital things that happened in the Indian automotive industry on September 3.

HT Auto is committed to keeping you updated on the major developments within the automotive industries of India and around the world. In light of the swift changes taking place in the automobile and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet thorough overview of the important happenings from Tuesday, September 3.

Mahindra offering major discounts on Thar and XUV400

As Mahindra and Mahindra gears up to offer test drives and commence official bookings for the Thar Roxx off-roader SUV, the Indian automotive giant is giving off massive discounts on two other models from its all-SUV lineup. These two are the three-door Mahindra Thar and the all-electric Mahindra XUV400, and dealerships are offering both models with varying discounts in order to clear up inventory and maintain market share. The Mahindra Thar receives a discount of 1.50 lakh across all variants. The off-roader’s official ex-showroom price ranges between 11.35 lakh to 17.60 lakh. Since Mahindra and Mahindra are preparing to roll the new Thar Roxx into the dealerships, they are looking to clear up inventory of the three-door model.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon60 kWh
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kwh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
Engine Icon294.72 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra Thar, XUV400 EV to get massive discounts of up to…

Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched a new iteration based on the 42 motorcycle. The new Jawa 42 FJ 350 brings new styling and a bigger engine, with prices starting at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and deliveries will begin from October 2. The new 42 FJ 350 is different in styling and mechanicals from the recently updated Jawa 42, with the former borrowing the new 334 cc motor from the Jawa 350.

Also Read : Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at 1.99 lakh

Hyundai Aura Hy CNG launched

(Also read: Hyundai Aura Hy CNG launched at 7.49 lakh)

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Aura CNG Hy-CNG at a price of 7.49 lakh ex-showroom. Hyundai will only sell the Aura Hy-CNG in just base ‘E’ variant. Even though the Exter and Grand i10 Nios get a dual cylinder technology the Aura Hy-CNG does not get the same. Till now, over 2 lakh units of the Aura have been sold in the Indian market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Thar Mahindra XUV400 XUV400 Thar Hyundai Hyundai Aura Aura CNG car Jawa 42 FJ 350 Jawa

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.