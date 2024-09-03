HT Auto
Hyundai Aura CNG with dual-cylinders launched at 7.49 lakh

Hyundai Aura CNG with dual-cylinders launched at 7.49 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2024, 16:53 PM
  • Hyundai Aura CNG does not get any cosmetic changes over the standard model.
Hyundai Aura CNG
Hyundai Aura will go against the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.
Hyundai Aura CNG
Hyundai Aura will go against the Tata Tigor, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Aura CNG Hy-CNG at a price of 7.49 lakh ex-showroom. Hyundai will only sell the Aura Hy-CNG in just base ‘E’ variant. It is the third vehicle to get dual-cylinder technology after the Exter and Grand i10 Nios. Till now over 2 lakh units of the Aura have been sold in the Indian market.

Hyundai Aura CNG E: Features

The Hyundai Aura with dual cylinders will come equipped with front power windows, driver seat height adjustment, adjustable rear seat headrests and an 8.89 cm (3.5") speedometer with a multi-information display. The sedan also boasts Z-shaped LED taillamps.

Hyundai Aura CNG E: Safety features

It comes with 6 airbags, 3-point seat belts (all seats), seatbelt reminders (all seats), ABS with EBD, immobilizer, emergency stop signal, speed alert system and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Aura CNG E: Specs

The Hyundai Aura Hy-CNG E trim is powered by a 1.2L Bi-Fuel petrol with CNG engine paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, delivering 69 bhp of max power at 6000 rpm and 95.2 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. While running on petrol, the figures are bumped up to 82 bhp and 113 Nm.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Which CNG micro SUV to go for

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, "At Hyundai, we continuously strive to innovate and offer products that resonate with the needs of our customers. The Hyundai AURA Hy-CNG E trim is a testament to our commitment to providing eco-friendly mobility solutions without compromising on style, safety, or performance. With over 200,000 units sold since launch, the Hyundai Aura is more than just a sedan; it is a statement of style, comfort, and advanced technology, designed for the modern, discerning consumer. We are confident that this new variant will further elevate the ownership experience for our customers and provide them with more options to make their choice as per their needs."

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2024, 16:40 PM IST
