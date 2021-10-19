New Bajaj Pulsar 250 teased officially for first time. Fresh features confirmed

Bajaj Auto has rolled out the first official teaser of its upcoming Pulsar 250 motorcycle. The new clip throws light on the exterior design of the new Pulsar which is set to become the flagship model in the Pulsar line of bikes. Along with the hints of the exterior design, Bajaj Auto has also thrown light on some of the key features of the new bike.

In terms of exteriors, the new Pulsar will feature the same semi-faired design as the existing Pulsar 220F model. There will be fairing-mounted rearview mirrors along with split seats and telescopic front forks. While the brand has not revealed the instrument panel of the bike, expect it to feature a semi-digital panel.

(Also Read: Planning a bike this Diwali? Upcoming Bajaj bikes worth waiting for)

The teaser thumbnail (above) also shows that the bike will feature sharp-looking LED DRLs and there will also be a projector headlamp on one of the variants of the model. The bike will also employ alloy wheels and a belly pan for engine protecion.

The bike maker has also teased the engine layout of the bike which will draw power from a single-cylinder oil-cooled unit. This unit may be a rebored version of the powertrain found on the Pulsar 220F motorcycle. The overall output from this engine could stand somewhere in the range around 26PS/22 NM, but official details will be revealed in the last week of October.

(Also Read: More touring friendly Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted at dealership ahead of launch)

The new 2022 Bajaj Pulsar 250 is slated to go on sale in India on October 28th. Apart from this, Bajaj Auto also has some other interesting products in the lineup including a new variant in the Dominar range.