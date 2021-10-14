More touring friendly Bajaj Dominar 400 spotted at dealership ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the introduction of a new Dominar 400 motorcycle in the Indian market. After being spied several times in the past, the new more touring-friendly Dominar 400 is likely to be launched in the Indian market within the next few days. The bike has now arrived at a company dealership, hinting that the price reveal could take place anytime this festive season.

The new spy shots reveal that the bike will benefit from a range of new touring-oriented accessories such as a long windscreen at the front, luggage rack, handguards and pillion backrest. The luggage rack mounted at the tail section also has provision for the hard case pannier bags which are likely to be offered by the manufacturer itself. Needless to say, the addition of these accessories will make the Dominar 400 a better touring motorcycle.

Apart from new accessories, there may not be any other tweaks on the bike. The engine is likely to remain the same 373.2cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with 40PS and 35Nm of total output.

For the suspension duties, the bike will continue to use the same 43mm USD forks at the front and a multi-step adjustable monoshock. Also, the specifications for wheel/tyres will remain unchanged - 17-inch alloy wheels on both ends, with 110/70 tyre at the front and 150/60 tyre at the rear.

When launched, the bike is expected to cost upwards of the current model which currently retails at ₹2.11 lakh (ex-showroom). With the addition of the new touring kit, the cost may go up by ₹7,000.