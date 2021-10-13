Bajaj Auto rides in new-gen KTM RC 200 in India. Check price here

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced the pricing of the new second-generation RC200 sports bike in the Indian market. The new RC200 has been priced at ₹2,08,717 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) which is the same price as the outgoing model. The company has also announced that this pricing is introductory, and is likely to increase soon.

The 2022 KTM RC Range has undergone a major transformation, with an all-new chassis, improved ergonomics and performance, updated electronics, and Grand Prix-inspired styling.

The company has initiated the bookings for the updated RC200 in the Indian market at all KTM showrooms. The Austrian bike maker has also initiated production of the new bike which is said to reach the showrooms very soon. Notable new features on the KTM RC200 include:

New adjustable handlebars

New LCD dash instrument cluster

Increased fuel tank volume from 9.5 liters to 13.7 liters

New LED headlight

New, Larger airbox

All-new stiffer, lighter split-steel trellis frame

New SUPERMOTO ABS

New, sharper taillight design

New lighter, high-strength wheels

New, lighter 320mm front brake disc & 230mm rear brake disc

Curved radiator

Stiffer hollow front axle

Wind screen with unique laser texture

Integrated front position lamp with front blinkers

Aluminum cast and split pillion grab

The India version of the KTM RC200 Gen-2 additionally also comes with an all-new full LED headlamp unit. At the launch of the new RC200, Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack inspired DNA to the streets. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021."