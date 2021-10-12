Five features confirmed on upcoming new-gen Bajaj Pulsar 250

Five features confirmed on upcoming new-gen Bajaj Pulsar 2501 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2021, 02:51 PM IST
The new-generation Pulsar 250 motorcycle will go on sale in the Indian market on October 28th.
- The Bajaj Pulsar 250 has already been spotted doing tests on the Indian roads.
Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the launch of the new-generation Pulsar motorcycle that will go on sale in the Indian market on October 28th, amidst the festive season 2021. The bike has already been spotted doing tests on the Indian roads and the spy images have also managed to throw light on the exteriors of the new bike. Here are some of the features the new-gen Pulsar is confirmed to get.
Projector headlamp: The new-gen Bajaj Pulsar will feature a projector headlamp. While the projector unit could be specific to a variant of the model but expect at least one of the trims of the new bike to get this feature.
LED indicators: The bike will use sleek-looking LED indicators on either end. These indicators will be much different than the sets used on the existing Pulsars with traditionally styled units.
Alloy wheels with disc brakes: The spy images of the new-gen Bajaj Pulsar shows the bike rolling on alloy wheels. Needless to say, Pulsar being a road bike, alloys come as a natural choice for the brand. It will also most likely come with tubeless/radial tyres.
Air-cooled/Oil-cooled engine: The spy images have previously shown that the bike doesn't feature a radiator found on liquid-cooled bikes. The engine thus maybe a reworked version of the 220cc powertrain found on its Pulsar 220 motorcycle which comes with oil-cooling.
LED DRLs: The bike will also come with LED DRLs placed on its headlamp at the front. Needless to say, this feature is very generally found on bikes these days and the new Pulsar to come with this won't anyway be a surprise.