2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 spotted with new Bluetooth instrument cluster

When Bajaj Auto launched the new-gen Pulsars, one gripe that people had was the lack of modern features such as a full digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. But it seems like Bajaj Auto has taken the feedback as a 2024 model of the Pulsar N160 was spotted at a dealership with a new digital instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity.

The instrument cluster has been revamped completely. The analogue tachometer is now gone and there is a new tachometer that is placed horizontally. The blacked-out display means that it should be readable even in direct sunlight.

The instrument cluster also shows average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, gear position indicator, time, speedometer and a fuel gauge. There is also Bluetooth connectivity on offer that shows signal strength, battery and alerts for messages and missed calls. The rider can toggle through the information using the new button on the left handlebar switchgear.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 continues to come with a USB port to charge mobile devices an LED tail lamp with a glitter effect and an LED projector headlamp. Unfortunately, the turn indicators are still halogen units.

It is expected that the Bajaj Pulsar N160 will not get any hardware changes apart from the new instrument cluster. It will continue to come with a 164.82 cc engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 15.8 bhp of max power at 8,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.65 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from ₹1.15 lakh

Suspension duties on the motorcycle are done by 37 mm telescopic units in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer.

First Published Date: