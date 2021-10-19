Planning a bike this Diwali? Upcoming Bajaj bikes worth waiting for

Bajaj Auto is planning some very interesting products for the Indian market this festive season. While the brand has already announced pricing for the new KTM RC 200 and the RC 125 sports bikes, the company still has a range of new bikes that are just waiting to go on sale in the Indian market.

Here's a list of all the upcoming Bajaj bikes that will launch in India soon.

Bajaj Dominar 400 (updated): A new touring-friendly Bajaj Dominar 400 has been spotted recently. The bike has also reached the company showrooms ahead of the official launch. As per the previous spy images, the motorcycle will benefit from a range of touring-oriented accessories such as a longer windscreen, a luggage rack, a belly pan shield cover, and more. Save for these updates, the rest of the bike may remain more or less the same. When launched, expect this iteration of the Dominar 400 to cost slightly higher than the regular model, seeing all the updates it has received. Its launch can take place anytime in November'21.

KTM RC 390: After the new KTM RC 200 and RC 125, Bajaj Auto will also announce pricing for the new RC 390 in the next few months. The bike will feature a whole new body kit, along with major updates to the features list, engine, and transmission. It will be a new generation model like the other new bikes in the KTM's RC range.

New Pulsar 250: Bajaj Auto has officially confirmed that it will be launching the new Pulsar 250 motorcycle in the Indian market in the last week of October. It will be a whole new bike from the ground up. It will sport a new powertrain, chassis, and exterior body looks. The new Pulsar 250 will be the biggest and most powerful motorcycle in the Pulsar 250 range.

Special edition models: Apart from the above products, Bajaj Auto will also be introducing new special edition models of its bikes for this festive season. Expect new Platina and CD100 bikes to be rolled out soon that will help the brand to make the best of this festive season.