KTM 200 Duke now available with a free riding jacket

KTM India has announced that they will be offering a free riding jacket with the 200 Duke . The offer was announced on the brand's social media page. KTM has rebranded Rynox's Cypher GT riding jacket. Wearing riding gear while riding is essential as it protects you in case something goes wrong.

What is the price of the KTM 200 Duke?

KTM 200 Duke is priced at ₹2.06 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the features of the KTM 200 Duke?

KTM 200 Duke comes with all LED lighting. There is a new display, boasting a 5-inch screen size, has been derived from the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke. This new display provides all the information crucial for a rider at a glance. The display is made of bonded-glass and connected to 4-menu control buttons placed at the rider's thumb, on the handlebar. These buttons allow complete control of the vehicle options on display including smartphone connectivity. The connectivity functions allow riders to take incoming calls, get to where they're going with turn-by-turn navigation when paired through the KTM My-Ride app and even play music.

What powers the KTM 200 Duke?

KTM 200 Duke is powered by a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. The engine puts out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

