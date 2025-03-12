HT Auto
2025 KTM 390 Duke launched at 2.95 lakh, now gets cruise control and new colour scheme

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM
  • For 2025, KTM 390 Duke gets a new colour scheme and cruise control feature. There are no other changes to the motorcycle.
2025 KTM 390 Duke will be offered in three colour schemes. Out of the three, Ebony Black is the new one.
2025 KTM 390 Duke will be offered in three colour schemes. Out of the three, Ebony Black is the new one.

2025 KTM 390 Duke has entered the Indian market at a price of 2.95 lakh ex-showroom. So, it does not get any price hike. However, what it does get is a new colour scheme called Ebony Black and there is now cruise control which can be used by the new switchgear on the left handlebar.

First Published Date: 12 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM India 390 Duke

