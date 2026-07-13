Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets free accessories worth 1.25 lakh

Kawasaki India is offering an attractive deal on the Ninja 1100SX , with free genuine accessories worth ₹1.25 lakh. The offer is available for a limited period and adds significant value for buyers looking at the Japanese manufacturer's litre-class sport tourer. The brand is offering this benefit only till 31st July 2026.

The manufacturer is offering a pannier kit which is worth ₹1.25 lakh. This kit will not only improve practicality for long-distance touring but also offer better comfort for the rear occupant. To get more details about this offer, we would suggest that you get in touch with the nearest authorised dealership, as they would have the full information.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Engine and performance

Powering the Ninja 1100SX is a 1,099 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine that produces 134 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and comes equipped with a bidirectional quickshifter as standard.

Unlike track-focused superbikes, the Ninja 1100SX's engine has been tuned to deliver strong mid-range performance, making it better suited for highway touring and real-world road riding. It is also compatible with E20 fuel, ensuring compliance with the latest fuel norms.

Also Read : Kawasaki Ninja models offered with benefits of up to ₹2.89 lakh

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Chassis and hardware

The motorcycle is built around an aluminium twin-spar frame and rides on fully adjustable Showa suspension at both ends. The setup is designed to strike a balance between sporty handling and long-distance comfort.

Braking duties are handled by twin front disc brakes with Tokico radial-mounted callipers, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The combination of a rigid chassis, quality suspension and capable braking hardware makes the Ninja 1100SX a well-rounded sport tourer.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX: Features

The Ninja 1100SX comes loaded with electronic rider aids. It gets four riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport and Rider. These modes alter power delivery, throttle response and traction control settings, while the Rider mode allows owners to customise the setup according to their preferences.

Other highlights include a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU), which enables cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control. The motorcycle also features cruise control, electronic throttle valves, a bidirectional quickshifter and a 4.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity through Kawasaki's Rideology smartphone application.

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