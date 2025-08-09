HT Auto
Triumph Speed 400 Gets Special Offer With 7,600 Worth Of Free Accessories

Triumph Speed 400 gets special offer with 7,600 worth of free accessories

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Aug 2025, 09:53 am
  • The 2025 Speed 400 features 17-inch alloy wheels, modern lighting, and advanced braking. Triumph India celebrates its anniversary with a complimentary accessory package worth 7,600 for buyers until August 15, enhancing both style and functionality.

2025 Triumph Speed 400
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
2025 Triumph Speed 400
The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 has been launched in India with four new paint schemes. These include- Racing Yellow, Pearl Metallic White, Racing Red and Phantom Black.
Triumph India is celebrating its Modern Classic anniversary month with a special treat for Speed 400 buyers. As part of the celebration, the brand is offering a complimentary accessory package worth 7,600. This limited-time offer is valid only until 15th August, giving enthusiasts a short window to grab some practical and stylish add-ons at no extra cost.

The package includes a tank pad, knee pads, a windscreen, and a lower engine guard—all designed to blend aesthetics with functionality. The tank pad not only enhances the motorcycle’s visual appeal but also shields the paint from scratches while providing extra grip for the rider’s knees. The knee pads serve a similar dual role of style and comfort. The lower engine guard, with its clean and minimal design, helps safeguard the engine during minor drops or mishaps. Meanwhile, the compact fly screen adds a sportier touch to the front profile and, for some riders, may reduce windblast at higher speeds.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 – Chassis and Dimensions

The latest Speed 400 retains its robust hybrid spine frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. The handlebar spread measures 814 mm, offering a comfortable riding posture, while the seat is set at a rider-friendly height of 790 mm. The wheelbase remains at 1,377 mm, ensuring a balance between stability and agility—traits for which the Speed 400 has been appreciated.

Triumph Speed T4 gets new Baja Orange colour, priced at 2.05 lakh

Engine and Performance

Powering the motorcycle is the familiar 398 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine. It continues to produce 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a wet slipper clutch, which smooths out downshifts and adds to riding comfort.

Suspension

Suspension duties are handled by 43 mm USD forks at the front and a rear monoshock with preload adjustment. Riders get 140 mm travel at the front and 130 mm at the rear, making it versatile enough for both urban roads and light touring.

Also watch: Triumph Speed 400 Review: Worth the hype?

Wheels, Brakes, and Features

The 2025 Speed 400 rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels. Braking comes from a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS.

Feature highlights include LED lighting, adjustable levers, an immobilizer, a digital console with an analogue speedometer, ride-by-wire throttle, and stylish bar-end mirrors—making it a well-rounded modern classic with a dash of sportiness.

First Published Date: 09 Aug 2025, 09:53 am IST
TAGS: Triumph india Triumph Speed 400

