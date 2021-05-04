India-made 2021 BMW G 310 GS goes on sale in Japan

BMW Motorrad has introduced the India-made G 310 GS in Japan at a price tag of JPY 708,000 (converts to ₹4.79 lakh, as per current exchange rates). In India, it retails at 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it close to 1.90 lakh costlier in Japan when compared to the Indian price.

The G 310 GS is quite a popular offering in the smaller division of BMW Motorrad. It shares the engine and platform with the G 310 R that is the naked sibling of the GS.

It is manufactured in India and exported to several countries including Japan. The new 2021 model was introduced in India in late-2020. With the latest update, the motorcycle received a slew of updates including full-LED lighting for the headlamp, tail lamp, and turn indicator. It also received a slightly revised styling with redesigned fuel tank extensions.

The Japanese-spec model remains unchanged. It comes with the same exterior styling and design, and also gets the same mechanicals and features. It adorns the ‘Rallye’ paint scheme on the outside which comprises blue and black with red highlights and a red trellis frame. In addition to that, it is also offered in Plain Polar White and a ‘40 Years GS’ Edition.

It sources power from a 312 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is rated to deliver 34 bhp of power and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to the same six-speed gearbox. Some of the key features of the G 310 GS include ride-by-wire throttle, adjustable clutch, and brake levers as well as a slipper clutch.