Jet-inspired 2021 BMW F 900 R Force limited edition breaks cover

BMW Motorrad has showcased a special edition model of the F 900 R naked sportbike. It was recently unveiled at the Lyon Two-Wheeler Show. It will be a limitedly available product and will be sold only in France. Only 300 units of the F 900 R Force will be produced.

The exterior styling on the F 900 R Force is jet-inspired. It adorns San Marino Blue Metallic colour scheme featuring fluorescent yellow stripes. Some of the new modifications done on the motorcycle include a cowl for the pillion seat, a new flyscreen, and 'F 900 R Force' decals along with blacked-out alloy wheels with fluorescent piping and a standard belly pan.

Only 300 units of the F 900 R Force will be produced.

(Also Read: 2021 BMW R nineT, R nineT Scrambler launched in India)

As far as mechanical updates go, it continues to source power from an 895 cc parallel-twin engine. It is available with an A2 restriction kit thanks to which the engine has been electronically restricted to deliver 47 bhp. For the record, the same powertrain delivers 105 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm on the standard model.

(Also Read: Bruce Wayne meets Great Gatsby: Custom BMW R 18 'Spirit of Passion' revealed)

In terms of features, customers are free to opt for a quick-shifter, while other main features such as the full LED lighting, 6.5-inch TFT screen, USD forks up front and a preload/rebound adjustable monoshock at the rear, remain unchanged.

It has been priced at 9,790 Euros ( ₹ 8.89 lakh), which makes it close to 900 Euros costlier against the regular model.