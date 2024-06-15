HT Auto
In pics: 2024 BMW R 1300 GS is the evolution of the R 1250 GS

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2024, 16:29 PM
  • BMW R 1300 GS uses a larger and more powerful engine than the R 1250 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS
1/10
BMW Motorrad has launched its new flagship motorcycle in the Indian market. It is the R 1300 GS and it is the successor to the iconic R 1250 GS adventure tourer. 
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
2/10
The R 1300 GS looks radically different than the R 1250 GS. This is because the motorcycle is almost new from the ground up. BMW Motorrad has made some significant changes to the motorcycle.
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
3/10
The chassis on the R 1300 GS is new which has helped BMW Motorrad in reducing the size of the fairings and the body work. Because of this the whole motorcycle looks significantly slimmer than the R 1250 GS.
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
4/10
There is a new headlamp in the front that replaces the assymetrical headlamp that we saw on the R 1250 GS. The headlamp has a projector setup and it integrates the lowbeam and the highbeam. 
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
5/10
The capacity of the fuel tank has dropped from 20 litres to 19 litres. However, BMW says that the tank range of the motorcycle is the same because the new engine is more efficient.
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
6/10
The new engine is a 1,300 cc unit whereas the previous one was a 1,250 cc. It puts out 143 bhp of max power and 149 Nm of peak torque. There are no vibrations on the engine and it can cruise on the highways all day long. 
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
7/10
The transmisison is now placed under the engine whereas it used to be behind the engine earlier. This has helped in liberating more space for the new exhaust. The exhaust itself sounds throaty and it just gets better as the revs increase.
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
8/10
The turn indicators are now placed on the hand guards. The motorcycle also comes with adaptive ride height, heated grips, electronically adjustable windscreen, There is also ADAS and cornering headlamp on offer as well. 
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
9/10
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit and it comes with a bi-directional quickshifter that works well for the most part but it can be hesitant sometimes. The clutch action is also surprisingly light for a 1,300 cc engine.
BMW R 1300 GS
BMW R 1300 GS
10/10
There is a TFT screen for the rider that shows all the vital information to the rider and in our books, it is one of the best ones out there. The rider can choose through seven riding modes - Enduro Pro, Enduro, Dynamic Pro, Road, Dynamic, Rain and Eco. The riding modes alter various parameters such as traction control, hill start, suspension setup, ABS and engine braking.
BMW R 1300 GS
First Published Date: 15 Jun 2024, 16:28 PM IST
TAGS: BMW BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS

