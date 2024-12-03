Honda two-wheeler sales grow 5.5% in November ahead of an electric onslaught

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported its sales for November 2024 and the automaker dispatched a cumulative (domestic + exports) of 472,749 units last month. The two-wheeler giant registered a 5.56 per cent growth in sales year-on-year when compared to 447,849 units sold in November 2023. The company registered a decline of 20.91 per cent in month-on-month sales with 597,711 units sold in October 2024.

HMSI’s domestic sales stood at 432,888 units in November this year, growing by 2.90 per cent year-on-year over 420,677 units sold in November 2023. The Honda Activa continues to lead the pack as the brand’s bestseller in India, followed by models like the Shine and Duo further contributing to its overall volumes. Over 91 per cent of Honda's two-wheeler total volume comes from the domestic market.

The Honda QC 1 is likely to be the brand's most accessible electric scooter in India

Meanwhile, HMSI’s exports stood at 39,861 units, witnessing a 46.70 per cent hike in volumes year-on-year compared to 27,172 units dispatched in November 2023. Honda’s year-to-date sales (April to November 2024) were in the green as well with a cumulative 42,28,837 units sold during the said period. This comprises 38,67,427 units sold domestically and 361,410 units exported worldwide.

Honda's Electric Onslaught For India

While Honda continues to be one of the top three contenders in the Indian ICE two-wheeler market, it’s now gunning for the electric mobility segment. The manufacturer revealed the new Activa e: and QC 1 electric scooters recently, its first all-electric products for the Indian market. The Honda Activa e: and QC 1 will join the existing ICE lineup and will be sold in a phased manner starting in 2025.

Honda Activa e: & QC 1: Launch Details

Honda will also establish its battery swapping tech across the country to support the new Activa e:. The manufacturer is betting big on battery swapping being the next frontier in the electric mobility segment and aims to have at least one battery swapping station in a radius of 5 km across the city. Honda will announce prices for the Activa e: and QC 1 in January while deliveries will begin from February onwards. Sales will begin in Bengaluru first in February with Mumbai and Delhi to follow in April 2025.

