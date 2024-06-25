Hyundai Exter: Top 5 highlights

Hyundai Exter is one of the most successful micro SUVs in the Indian
Here are its top five highlights of the Exter
It is offered with a petrol and CNG powertrain. The gearbox options include a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
As standard, Exter comes with 6 airbags, ESS, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, central locking, seatbelt reminders and a lot more.
The higher variants are equipped with dashcam, TPMS, ESC, HAC, rear parking cameraand much more
It gets digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, paddle shifters, footwell lighting, touchscreen infotainment system, and much more.
There is also It also gets automatic climate control, cruise control, push button to start/stop engine and a wireless charger.
Hyundai Exter competes against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.
The Exter is available in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options