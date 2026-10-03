Honda Rebel 500 recalled for faulty handle lock

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall for 96 units of the Rebel 500 in India over a potential issue with the handle-lock fixing screw. The affected motorcycles were manufactured between April 2025 and August 2025.

The recall is part of a global campaign initiated by Honda for certain Rebel 500 motorcycles. The company has identified that the handle-lock fixing screw on the affected bikes may not have been tightened to the specified torque during assembly.

According to Honda, the screw could loosen under certain circumstances, potentially affecting steering movement. HMSI said that no incidents related to the issue have been reported in India as of September 30, 2026.

Honda Rebel 500 recall: What will be fixed?

As part of the recall campaign, Honda will replace the handle-lock screw on all affected Rebel 500 motorcycles. The replacement will be carried out free of charge, irrespective of the motorcycle's warranty status.

The recall is scheduled to begin in the first week of November 2026 at authorised Honda BigWing dealerships. HMSI said its dealerships will contact affected customers through phone calls, email or SMS to arrange appointments for the replacement.

Owners can also check whether their motorcycle is covered under the recall by entering the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) in the recall campaign section of the HMSI website. Customers whose motorcycles are affected have been advised to contact their nearest authorised Honda BigWing dealership to schedule the service.

Honda Rebel 500: Engine specifications

The Honda Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 45 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 43.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The 8-valve DOHC motor is tuned for linear power delivery and focuses on usable low- and mid-range torque. This makes the motorcycle suited to urban riding as well as relaxed highway cruising.

The Rebel 500 also features a compact, short exhaust that complements its low-slung design.

Honda Rebel 500: Hardware

The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel frame and gets a low 690mm seat height. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and dual Showa shock absorbers at the rear.

Braking hardware includes a 296mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on a 130/90-16 tyre at the front and a 150/80-16 tyre at the rear.

Honda Rebel 500: Features and design

The Rebel 500 follows a minimalist bobber-inspired design with a low-slung stance, broad handlebars and a sharply raked fuel tank. It gets full-LED lighting, including a circular headlamp that fits the motorcycle's retro styling.

The instrument console features an inverted LCD display that shows information such as speed, gear position and fuel level.

The Rebel 500 is offered in a solo-plus-pillion configuration, with its compact proportions and low seat height forming key elements of its design.

The recall does not involve any changes to the engine, chassis or other mechanical components. HMSI is carrying out the handle-lock screw replacement as a precautionary measure on the affected motorcycles.

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