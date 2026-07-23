Honda teases Rebel 300, ADV 160 and CRF300 models; Showcase scheduled for July 24

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is set to showcase several future products on July 24, with the Rebel 300, ADV 160 and CRF300 Rally expected to be among the highlights. The event is likely to focus on previews rather than launches or price announcements.

According to multiple media reports, HMSI will display at least five to six upcoming products across different segments. While no launches are expected, the showcased models are likely to be introduced in India at a later stage.

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The lineup is expected to include scooters, entry-level motorcycles and middleweight models. Reports also suggest that these products will eventually be manufactured in India.

Scooters and cruiser likely

The Honda ADV 160 is expected to be one of the main attractions. HMSI has already filed its design patent in India, indicating that the adventure scooter is under consideration for the market. The Honda PCX 160 is also likely to be showcased, expanding Honda's premium scooter portfolio.

Another expected debut is the Honda Rebel 300. The entry-level cruiser would give Honda a contender in the sub-350 cc segment.

Also Read : India-bound Honda ADV160 gets Spider-Man edition in Malaysia, limited to 300 units

Adventure and middleweight bikes

Honda is also expected to display the CRF300 Rally, aimed at adventure touring enthusiasts. The middleweight lineup could include the Honda CB500R and Honda CB500 Hornet, signalling Honda's plans to strengthen its premium motorcycle range in India. Although the July 24 event is expected to be a product showcase only, it should offer a preview of Honda's future India strategy across multiple two-wheeler segments.

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