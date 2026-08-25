Honda ADV160, Rebel 300 launched in India: Prices start at 1.70 lakh

Honda has announced the prices of the ADV160 and Rebel 300 in India, with bookings for both models now open. The two motorcycles are the first products to arrive from the 10-model portfolio the company unveiled in July. The Honda ADV160 is priced at ₹1.70 lakh, while the Rebel 300 costs ₹2.22 lakh for the Standard variant and ₹2.62 lakh for the E-Clutch version. All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru, and are effective from August 25.

Honda ADV 160

Honda ADV160: Price and features

The ADV160 is Honda's first flex-fuel scooter in India and can run on fuel blends of up to E85. It uses Honda's FlexTech technology and is powered by a 156.93cc liquid-cooled engine. The scooter gets a 27-litre under-seat storage compartment, along with a TFT instrument cluster featuring Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is also offered. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, with a 1-channel ABS setup. The ADV160 will be sold through Honda RedWing and BigWing dealerships.

Honda Rebel 300: Price and features

The Rebel 300 is available in two versions, with the E-Clutch variant carrying a ₹40,000 premium over the Standard model. It is sold exclusively through Honda BigWing dealerships. Power comes from a 286cc liquid-cooled engine. The motorcycle gets a low-slung bobber-inspired design, along with an LED projector headlamp. The equipment list includes a TFT display with Honda RoadSync and turn-by-turn navigation. The Rebel 300 also gets disc brakes at the front and rear, paired with 2-channel ABS.

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Bookings and deliveries

Bookings for both models are now open across India for ₹5,000. Customers can book them through Honda's website or at authorized dealerships. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from mid-October 2026. The ADV160 and Rebel 300 will be followed by the remaining models from Honda's 10-product portfolio in phases.

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