Honda 'NX200' adventure bike teaser video is now out, launch likely on August 19

Honda 2Wheelers India on Monday released the teaser video of its upcoming adventure bike which is expected to be called NX200 and is likely to be launched come August 19. Although Honda hasn't officially released the name of the bike, it has registered the name NX200 under the "Motorcycles and their parts" class.

Based on Hornet-2.0's engine and platform, the NX200 will retail from Honda RedWing dealerships. It is expected that the latest entrant in the Honda bike portfolio in the country will use the Hornet 2.0's 184.5cc 2-valve, air-cooled single-cylinder engine. This is also likely to churn out the same 17.26 PS and 16.1 Nm of peak torque. The transmission unit is likely to be a 5-speed unit.