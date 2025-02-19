Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched the updated OBD2B-compliant Hornet 2.0. It is priced at ₹1,56,953 (ex-showroom, Delhi), and is now available at all HMSI Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
The updated Hornet 2.0 showcases eye-catching new graphics on its body panels, which further emphasize its bold appearance. It is equipped with a complete LED lighting system, providing improved visibility and a commanding presence on the road.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 is offered in four colour schemes. They are – Pearl Igneous Black, Radiant Red Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.
The Hornet 2.0 features a single-cylinder, 4-stroke engine with a displacement of 184.40 cc, compliant with OBD2B standards. It produces a power output of 16.76 bhp at 8,500 rpm and achieves a peak torque of 15.7 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This engine is coupled with a 5-speed transmission. It is equipped with an Assist & Slipper Clutch, which helps in making the clutch pull lighter and prevents rear-wheel lockup during aggressive downshifting.
In terms of features, the 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 comes with all LED lighting, a USB C charging port to charge mobile devices and a 4.2-inch TFT display featuring Bluetooth connectivity via the Honda RoadSync app which allows riders to access navigation support, incoming call alerts, and SMS notifications.
