2025 Honda Activa 110 with OBD 2B: Here are five highlights of the newly launched scooter

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 09:46 AM
  • The new 2025 Honda Activa 110 features a TFT display with Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port and complies with OBD-2B emission norms.
2025 Honda Activa 110
The 2025 Honda Activa arrives with OBD-2B compliance and a new digital console among other upgrades

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2025 Activa 110, an upgraded version of its popular scooter. This new iteration complies with the latest emission regulations and comes with several technological and convenience-oriented enhancements. Here’s a closer look at its key highlights:

1 OBD 2 compliant engine

One of the significant updates to the 2025 Activa is its compliance with OBD-2B emission norms. This ensures better monitoring of tailpipe emissions, making the scooter more environmentally friendly. The updated 109.51 cc single-cylinder engine maintains the same power output of 7.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a torque of 9.05 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a CVT gearbox, offering smooth and predictable performance for city commutes.

2 Features

The Activa now features a 4.2-inch TFT digital display, a feature increasingly seen across Honda’s two-wheeler lineup. This display supports Bluetooth connectivity and integrates with the Honda RoadSync app. Riders can access navigation, call alerts and SMS notifications directly on the dashboard reducing the need to check their phones while riding. This addition enhances practicality, especially for those navigating urban traffic.

3 Technology and convenience

The 2025 Activa includes an idling stop system that shuts off the engine during prolonged stops, such as at traffic signals. This feature aims to enhance fuel efficiency, which is a critical factor for most scooter buyers in India. Additionally, the including a USB Type-C charging port allows riders to charge their devices on the go, catering to the increasing dependence on smartphones for navigation and communication.

4 Design and variants

While the overall design of the Activa remains largely unchanged, the addition of alloy wheels in the DLX variant adds a touch of modernity to its appearance. The scooter is available in six colour options including Pearl Precious White, Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. These colours provide a range of choices to cater to different aesthetic preferences. The scooter is offered in three variants namely STD, DLX and H-Smart each targeting slightly different user needs and budgets.

5 Price and competition

With a starting price of 80,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Activa aims to strike a balance between affordability and practicality with the features it offers. It competes with other popular scooters such as the TVS Jupiter, Hero Pleasure Plus and Suzuki Access 125. The 2025 Activa is positioned to retain its appeal among urban commuters who prioritise reliability, ease of use and low maintenance costs.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 09:46 AM IST
