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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Files Design Patent For Airblade 160 In India; Ntorq 150, Xoom 160 Rival Incoming?

Honda files design patent for Airblade 160 in India; NTorq 150, Xoom 160 rival incoming?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 11 May 2026, 18:56 pm
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Honda has patented the sporty Airblade 160 in India. Featuring a 157cc engine and lightweight design, it aims to rival the Yamaha Aerox 155 with premium tech and superior agility.

Honda Airblade design patented in India, 160cc variant expected to arrive
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Japanese automaker Honda has filed a design patent for its Airblade maxi scooter in the Indian market. The Honda Airblade has already established a presence in several international markets where the scooter is typically available in both 125cc and 160cc displacements. The scooter looks aggressive and athletic in terms of design, with sharp lights and a sleek shape. Unlike most scooters in India that have a flat floor for carrying bags, this one has a raised centre part. The Airblade’s patent filing in India signals Honda’s potential intention of market expansion.

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Honda Airblade: Potential Engine Option

While being available in 125cc and 160cc avatars in the International market, the patent does not reveal which engine option the Japanese automaker will bring to the Indian market. However, with Honda boasting the Activa in the 110cc and 125cc segments, the 160cc variant is expected to arrive in India. The launch of the 160cc scooter would make it a direct rival of Yamaha Aerox 155, Hero Xoom 160 and TVS Ntorq 150, among others. The Airblade 160 is powered by a 157cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 14.7 bhp and 14.8 Nm of peak torque.

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With a total kerb weight of just 113 kilograms, the scooter is substantially lighter than its potential rivals, weighing 13 kilograms less than the Aerox 155 and 29 kilograms less than the Xoom 160. This high power-to-weight ratio would likely translate into superior agility and acceleration.

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Honda Airblade: Feature List

The feature list of the Airblade reflects its positioning, consisting of equipment such as full LED lighting, a digital LCD instrument cluster, and a smart key system for keyless operation. In addition to that, safety is addressed through the inclusion of single-channel ABS.

Not only that, but Honda currently does not have a scooter in the 150cc to 160cc scooter category within India. The introduction of the 160cc variant of the Airblade would effectively bridge this gap in the company’s product lineup, allowing it to compete for market share in a segment that is increasingly favoured by enthusiasts and urban commuters seeking a blend of high-end features and spirited performance.

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First Published Date: 11 May 2026, 18:56 pm IST
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