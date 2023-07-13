Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has finally launched the Dio 125 in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants - Standard and Smart. They are priced at 83,400 and 91,300. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooter comes with 3 years of standard warranty whereas the owner can extend it up to 10 years by opting for the optional extended warranty.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 13 Jul 2023, 12:21 PM
Honda Dio 125 in Sports Red colour scheme.
