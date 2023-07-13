Honda Dio 125 launched at 83,400, gets Smart Key System

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has finally launched the Dio 125 in the Indian market. It is offered in two variants - Standard and Smart. They are priced at ₹83,400 and ₹91,300. Both prices are ex-showroom. The scooter comes with 3 years of standard warranty whereas the owner can extend it up to 10 years by opting for the optional extended warranty.