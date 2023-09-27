Honda Dio 125 Repsol Edition showcased at MotoGP 2023

Honda recently launched the Repsol Edition of the Dio 125 in the Indian market.
It was showcased for the very first time at the 2023 MotoGP that was held in India.
The new special edition gets Repsol livery that stands out.
It also gets orange alloy wheels.
The Repsol Edition is based on the Smart variant of the standard Dio 125.
Because of this, the Repsol Edition comes with a smart key
There are no mechanical changes to the Repsol Edition of Dio 125.
It continues to come with a 123.92 cc air-cooled engine mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
The engine produces 8.16 bhp and 10.4 Nm
