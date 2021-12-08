Top Sections
Honda Activa 125 Premium edition vs standard Activa 125: Differences explained
The new Honda Activa 125 Premium edition scooter has been introduced in two dual tone colour options.&nbsp;

Honda Activa 125 Premium edition vs standard Activa 125: Differences explained

2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2021, 03:54 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Activa 125 is one of the most selling scooters in the 125 cc segment in the Indian market.

  • The new Premium edition of the Activa 125 comes in two special paint schemes. 

Honda recently announced the launch of the new Activa 125 Premium edition scooter in the Indian market. The newly launched Activa 125 comes out as a special edition model of the standard Activa 125 adorning special edition exterior paint scheme. Save for the distinctive aesthetics updates to the Premium edition Activa, the rest of the details remain more or less the same. 

For starters, the new Activa 125 Premium edition has been launched in two dual tone colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. The standard edition Activa 125 model comes in four colour options - Rebel Red Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black and Silver Metallic. 

Image of standard Honda Activa 125.

(Also Read: 2022 Honda CB300R BS 6 officially revealed ahead of India launch)

The new Premium edition of the Activa 125 scooter gets a dual-tone body color that extends from the front covers along with the side panels. Moreover, other key changes on the scooter also include its black engine along with the black front suspension. Honda has also added the dual tone effect on the scooter's LED headlamp and it gets a body-coloured grab rail and premium graphics that truly make it look distinctive. Also, not to forget, it features Activa 125 embossing on the tail lamp.

Both the scooter use the same 123.9 cc Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine that is known to push out 6.10 kW of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. The engine uses a CVT gearbox. 

As far as pricing goes, the new Activa 125 Premium edition costs 78,725 for Drum Alloy and 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the pricing of the standard model starts from as low as 73,203 (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

 

  • First Published Date : 08 Dec 2021, 03:44 PM IST