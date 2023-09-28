Honda Activa Limited Edition launched: What's new?

Honda has launched a new Limited Edition version of the Activa
The Limited Edition will be available in two new colour ways - Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Steel Black Metallic
Honda has added black chrome accents and stripes to the body panels.
The Activa 3D emblem gets premium black chrome garnish while the rear grab rail also gets a body color dark finish.
Honda has added a set of alloy wheels to the DLX variant
Mechanically, Honda has not made any changes to the Activa
It continues to come with a 109.51 cc engine that produces .37 bhp of max power and 8.90 Nm of peak torque.
The engine is BS6 OBD2 compliant.
The new limited edition will be available in Standard as well as Smart variant.
They are priced at ₹80,734 and ₹82,734 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.