Hero MotoCorp launches Splendor+ XTEC, gets Bluetooth, USB charger and more

Hero MotoCorp has added a host of features and technologies like SMS and call alert, i3S, real time mileage indicator, low fuel indicator, etc. to the Splendor+ XTEC.

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the launch of Splendor+ XTEC at a starting price of ₹72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 100cc commuter motorcycle comes with a host of technologies and features, as Hero MotoCorp says. Also, Hero MotoCorp claims that the Splendor+ XTEC comes with five years of warranty.

Speaking about the technologies and features available in the new Hero Splendor+ XTEC, it gets a fully digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity, call and SMS alert, real-time mileage indicator (RTMI), low fuel indicator, LED high-intensity position lamp, integrated USB charger, side stand engine cut off. It also comes with the two-wheeler giant popular i3S technology, which is the idle stop-start system.

In terms of design, the Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with an LED position lamp and new graphics. The rest of the profile remains the same. It is available in four different colour options - Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White.

For safety, besides the side stand visual indication and side stand engine cut off, the new Splendor+ XTEC also comes with a bank angle sensor that cuts off the engine during a fall.

The power source for the new Hero Splendor+ XTEC is a 97.2 cc BS-VI compliant engine, which churns out 7.9 bhp maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Speaking about the motorcycle, Malo Le Masson, head of the strategy and global product planning, Hero MotoCorp, said that the Splendor+ XTEC model comes with technologically advanced features and a smart modern design. He also said that the new motorcycle comes as the latest addition to the XTEC technology umbrella that has received pretty good success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125.

