2022 TVS iQube electric scooter launched: Check prices, specs, features

Customers will be able to choose from three variants of the TVS iQube electric scooter based on range, storage, colours and connectivity features.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 May 2022, 02:46 PM
2022 TVS iQube electric scooter comes in three variants - iQube, iQube S and iQube ST.
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday launched the 2022 iQube electric scooter at a starting price of 98,564 (on-road, Delhi). The scooter has been launched in three variants - TVS iQube, iQube S and iQube ST. The price for the S version has been set at 1,08,690 (on-road, Delhi) while the price for the ST version has not been revealed yet. Customers can book the iQube and iQube S starting today while the iQube ST can be pre-booked. Deliveries of the scooters will begin immediately. 

The design of the 2022 iQube model has been inspired by three fundamental principles - choice, comfort and simplicity of operability. Customers will be able to choose from three variants of the electric scooter based on range, storage, colours and connectivity features. 

While the base and S variants of the scooter offers 100 km of range on single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range. The range of all three variants is higher as compared to the previous model which offers 75 km of range on single charge. Both iQube and iQube S will get a top speed of 78 km/h while the ST variant will get top speed of 82 km/h.

The base variant of 2022 TVs iQube gets 5-inch TFT screen and comes in three colours while the iQube S gets a 7-inch TFT screen and comes in four colours. Building on these features, the iQube ST will get a two-helmet under-seat storage, four new colours as well as fast-charging capability. Customers will also be offered a choice between three variants of off-board chargers depending on their needs - 650W, 950W and 1.5kW.

The company had first launched the electric scooter in the Indian market two years back, taking its first step towards electrification. The two-wheeler maker claims that it has so far crossed three crore kilometres of electric commute on the Indian roads.
 

First Published Date: 18 May 2022, 02:20 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Motor TVS TVS iQube iQube electric scooter electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility 2022 TVS iQube
