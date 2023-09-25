Hero Karizma XMR 210 to get dearer by 7,000 from October 1

Hero MotoCorp on Monday announced that the base price of its newly launched Karizma XMR 210 will go up by ₹7,000 from October 1. The bike is currently retailing at its introductory starting price of ₹1,72,900 (ex-showroom), and after the increment, it will cost ₹1,79,900 (ex-showroom) onwards. The current booking window for the bike will be open till midnight of September 30.

Customers can book the motorcycle at authorized Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country or on the official website of the company. They can even book the bike by giving a call on 7046210210 while the token amount for booking is RS 3,000. The date for the new booking window will be announced soon, which will incorporate the revised price of the bike.

First Published Date: