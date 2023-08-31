HT Auto
In pics: Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back youthful nostalgia with fresh style

Hero Karizma XMR 210 portrays the two-wheeler manufacturer's premium motorcycle ambition.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM
Hero MotoCorp has brought back the Karizma XMR 210, which is a revamped and modernised iteration of the iconic Karizma brand. This marks the return of a motorcycle that remained as one of the bestselling models in Indian two-wheeler market for two decades. Hero also roped in Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan to endorse the new Karizma, just like the company did for the original model.
Bringing back the nostalgia, the Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes available in three different colour options and two of them are in line with the original model. The colour options for the bike are: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black. The bike is available at an introductory price of 172,900 (ex-showroom) and already available for booking across India.
The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes with a styling that grabs attention at the very first glance. It looks sporty and stylish with the sculpted fairing, slim LED headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, chunky fuel tank, split seats, split grab rail, LED taillight etc. The bike also features adjustable front windshield, a fully digital instrument cluster among other features.
The bike gets several class-leading features. It comes with a full LCD colour display at instrument cluster that comes with Bluetooth connectivity. Also, one of the class-leading feature in this bike is the turn-by-turn navigation showed through the instrument cluster display.
Powering the bike is a fresh 210 cc DOHC single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. The engine is capable of pumping 25.15 bhp of peak power and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque. This makes it the most powerful bike in its class. Hero MotoCorp describes the new Karizma as a sports tourer meant for the young buyers and the power output complements that claim.
First Published Date: 31 Aug 2023, 10:29 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Karizma Hero Karizma XMR 210 2023 Hero Karizma 2023 Hero Karizma XMR 210

