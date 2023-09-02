Hero Karizma XMR Quick Review: Worthy successor to the original?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Sameer Fayaz Contractor
Published Sep 02, 2023

Hero MotoCorp recently revived the Karizma name with the Karizma XMR. The new motorcycle is equal parts new and nostalgic

The design language is sharp and angular and nothing like the original Karizma. The XMR has a striking road presence and looks well-oportioned from all quarters

The ergonomics are spot-on. Not too sporty but aggressive enough with the slightly rear-set footpegs and raised clip-on handlebars

The ride quality is tuned more towards comfort than outright handling. A little bouncy at first, the rear monoshock settles nicely at high speeds, good for cruising comfort

The Karizma XMR misses out on USD front forks, which would’ve made the front more feedback-rich on the motorcycle

The 210 cc motor is fun with power concentrated at the higher-end of the rev band. The rengine develops 25.15 bhp & 20.4 Nm of peak torque

The 6-speed gearbox offers slick shifts. The brakes are progressive but do not have a sharp bite. The addition of dual-channel ABS is a big plus 

Features are abundant with an LED projector headlamp, an adjustable visor, and turn-by-turn navigation that bring more functionality to the Karizma XMR

Fit and finish could’ve been better overall with the exposed welds looking out of place. Switchgear quality can be improved as well
