Harley-Davidson X440 lineup prices hiked by up to 5,000

American automaker Harley-Davidson has hiked the prices of its budget bike lineup, the X400, in India by up to ₹5,000. Additionally, the automaker has a partnership with Indian automaker Hero MotoCorp, allowing the latter to develop and sell Harley-Davidson-branded motorcycles in India, along with managing its service network, parts and merchandise in the country. The price hike has been witnessed across variants, including X440 Vivid, X440 S and X440 T .

Harley-Davidson has increased X440 prices in India by up to ₹ 5,000 across all variants. The X440 T receives the highest hike, while the motorcycle continues unchanged mechanically

Harley-Davidson X440: Variant-wise Price Hike

\The Vivid variant is the entry-level version of the Harley-Davidson X440, which boasts a revised price tag of ₹2.36 lakh (ex-showroom) from ₹2.35 lakh (ex-showroom), after a price hike of ₹1,000. Moreover, the X440 S was earlier priced at ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom), has received a ₹4,000 price hike, and now boasts an effective ex-showroom price of ₹2.59 lakh.

Lastly, the X440 T, introduced to the Indian market late last year, gets its first price hike. The Harley-Davidson X440 T gets the highest price hike of the three variants of ₹5,000, to an effective price of ₹2.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It was previously priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Harley-Davidson X440 has not received any mechanical changes. It is still powered by a 440cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine producing 26.6 bhp and 38 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

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While the Harley-Davidson X440 T was one of the more expensive bikes in the Indian market, the price increase has further widened the gap between the X440 T and its closest rivals. Rivals including the Triumph Tracker 400, Honda CB350 RS and Royal Enfield Classic 350 are more affordable than the X440 T, with starting ex-showroom prices of ₹2.53 lakh (ex-showroom), ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and ₹1.86 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, respectively.

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