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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Citroen Basalt X Prices Hiked By Up To 40,000

Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to 40,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 19:20 pm
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Citroen increased the Basalt X SUV coupe prices by up to 40,000 across all variants. The lineup offers two 1.2L engine options and now starts at 8.55 lakh ex-showroom.

Citroen Basalt X
Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to ₹40,000
Citroen Basalt X
Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to ₹40,000
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French automaker Citroen has recently hiked the price of its SUV coupe, the Basalt X, by 40,000 across variants. This is the second price hike the company has made in 2026, post its initial price hike in January. The Citroen Basalt X is a rival to the Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Kia Seltos, among others.

Citroen Basalt X: Engine options

The Citroen Basalt X is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and up to 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read : 5 SUVs I would buy if I wanted to go camping and actually sleep inside the car

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Citroen Basalt X: Variant-wise price hike

The base You model of the Citroen Basalt X witnessed a price hike of 40,000 to 8,55,000 (ex-showroom) from the previous price of 8,15,000 (ex-showroom). The mid Plus model with a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine of the Basalt X witnessed a price hike of 37,000 to 9,99,000 (ex-showroom), from the previous price of 9,62,000 (ex-showroom).

The turbocharged manual variant of the Plus model, equipped with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine of the Basalt X, witnessed a price hike of 35,000 to 11,42,000 (ex-showroom) from 11,02,000 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the turbocharged manual variant of the top Max model gets a price hike of 40,000 to 12,47,500 (ex-showroom) from 12,07,500 (ex-showroom while the dual-tone top variant with manual transmission gets a price hike of 40,000 to 12,68,500 (ex-showroom) from 12,28,500 (ex-showroom).

The Plus, Max, and Max dual-tone variant with automatic transmission witnessed a price hike of 40,000, with their new ex-showroom prices being 12,67,000, 13,74,500 and 13,95,500, respectively. The previous ex-showroom price of these variants was 12,27,000, 13,34,500, and 13,55,500, respectively.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 19:20 pm IST

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