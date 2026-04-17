Citroen Basalt X prices hiked by up to ₹40,000

Citroen increased the Basalt X SUV coupe prices by up to ₹ 40,000 across all variants. The lineup offers two 1.2L engine options and now starts at ₹ 8.55 lakh ex-showroom.

Citroen Basalt X: Engine options

The Citroen Basalt X is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine producing approximately 80 bhp and 115 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine producing 108.5 bhp and up to 205 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed automatic transmission.

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Citroen Basalt X: Variant-wise price hike

The base You model of the Citroen Basalt X witnessed a price hike of ₹40,000 to ₹8,55,000 (ex-showroom) from the previous price of ₹8,15,000 (ex-showroom). The mid Plus model with a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine of the Basalt X witnessed a price hike of ₹37,000 to ₹9,99,000 (ex-showroom), from the previous price of ₹9,62,000 (ex-showroom).

The turbocharged manual variant of the Plus model, equipped with a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine of the Basalt X, witnessed a price hike of ₹35,000 to ₹11,42,000 (ex-showroom) from ₹11,02,000 (ex-showroom). Additionally, the turbocharged manual variant of the top Max model gets a price hike of ₹40,000 to ₹12,47,500 (ex-showroom) from ₹12,07,500 (ex-showroom while the dual-tone top variant with manual transmission gets a price hike of ₹40,000 to ₹12,68,500 (ex-showroom) from ₹12,28,500 (ex-showroom).

The Plus, Max, and Max dual-tone variant with automatic transmission witnessed a price hike of ₹40,000, with their new ex-showroom prices being ₹12,67,000, ₹13,74,500 and ₹13,95,500, respectively. The previous ex-showroom price of these variants was ₹12,27,000, ₹13,34,500, and ₹13,55,500, respectively.

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