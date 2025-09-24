HT Auto
Harley Davidson X440 Prices Remain Unchanged, Brand Absorbs Gst Hike

Harley-Davidson X440 prices remain unchanged, brand absorbs GST hike

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
24 Sept 2025
Harley-Davidson India has absorbed the 9 per cent GST increase under the new reform on the X440, where two-wheelers over 350 cc are taxed at 40 per cent.

Harley-Davidson X440
The Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), same as before
Harley-Davidson X440
The Harley-Davidson X440 will continue to be priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), same as before
Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be absorbing the GST-related hike on the X440, and prices will remain unchanged on the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S - priced between 2.40 lakh and 2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This negates the 9 per cent GST increase under the new reform, where two-wheelers over 350 cc are taxed at 40 per cent.

Two-Wheeler Makers Absorb GST Hikes

Harley-Davidson joins Bajaj, Triumph, KTM, and Aprilia, which announced the brands will be absorbing the GST-led price hikes on their respective premium bikes in the 350-500 cc space. In contrast, Royal Enfield announced it will be hiking prices on its 350+ cc motorcycles, including the Scram 440, Himalayan, Guerrilla 450, and the 650 range. It needs to be seen how long the manufacturers will be able to absorb the GST hike.

Harley-Davidson X440
Prices for Harley, KTM, Bajaj, Triumph, and Aprilia's bikes between 350-500 cc remain unchanged for now. Royal Enfield has increased prices on its 350+ range
Harley-Davidson X440
Prices for Harley, KTM, Bajaj, Triumph, and Aprilia's bikes between 350-500 cc remain unchanged for now. Royal Enfield has increased prices on its 350+ range

Also Read : New Harley-Davidson X440-based motorcycle to be launched this festive season

Harley-Davidson X440: Specifications

The Harley-Davidson X440 has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Power comes from the newly 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The X440 is the sole offering from the Hero-Harley partnership so far, but the company is expected to introduce a new iteration later this year.

First Published Date: 24 Sept 2025, 16:38 pm IST
Harley-Davidson X440

