Harley-Davidson X440 prices remain unchanged, brand absorbs GST hike

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be absorbing the GST-related hike on the X440, and prices will remain unchanged on the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson X440 is available in three variants - Denim, Vivid, and S - priced between ₹2.40 lakh and ₹2.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This negates the 9 per cent GST increase under the new reform, where two-wheelers over 350 cc are taxed at 40 per cent.

Harley-Davidson India has absorbed the 9 per cent GST increase under the new reform on the X440, where two-wheelers over 350 cc are taxed at 40 per cent.

Two-Wheeler Makers Absorb GST Hikes

Harley-Davidson joins Bajaj, Triumph, KTM, and Aprilia, which announced the brands will be absorbing the GST-led price hikes on their respective premium bikes in the 350-500 cc space. In contrast, Royal Enfield announced it will be hiking prices on its 350+ cc motorcycles, including the Scram 440, Himalayan, Guerrilla 450, and the 650 range. It needs to be seen how long the manufacturers will be able to absorb the GST hike.

Prices for Harley, KTM, Bajaj, Triumph, and Aprilia's bikes between 350-500 cc remain unchanged for now. Royal Enfield has increased prices on its 350+ range

Harley-Davidson X440: Specifications

The Harley-Davidson X440 has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp as the brand’s most accessible motorcycle globally. Power comes from the newly 398 cc single-cylinder air and oil-cooled motor tuned for 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties include inverted front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, while braking power comes from disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The X440 is the sole offering from the Hero-Harley partnership so far, but the company is expected to introduce a new iteration later this year.

