Yamaha R15 lineup prices hiked by 4,900, top variant now costs 1.96 lakh

Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its 155cc fully-faired sports bike lineup, the R15. The Yamaha R15 S, R15 V4 and R15 M have witnessed a price hike of ₹4,900. The price hike of the motorcycle has been based on rising logistical and material expenses. While the price hike of the motorcycle might seem a little steep, it has a cult following in India, which might not affect demand despite the higher cost.

Yamaha R15 Lineup: Price Hike

The revised price of the Yamaha R15 V4 is set at ₹1,71,000, while the Yamaha R15 Dark Knight’s revised price is set at ₹1,72,000. The dual-tone variant of R15 has a revised price of ₹1,75,700. Additionally, the R15M has a revised price of ₹1,86,000, while the R15M Moto GP Edition has a revised price of ₹1,87,500. Lastly, the R15M Carbon Fibre has a revised price of ₹1,96,100.

Yamaha R15: Design and Features

The design of the Yamaha R15 is inspired by the design of the Yamaha R1, the R15’s bigger sibling. The motorcycle weighs in at just 141 kg while incorporating an 11-litre fuel tank. Based on a Deltabox frame along with an aluminium swingarm, the sports motorcycle gets USD forks and a link-type monoshock. The R15 is equipped with features, including a TFT display and traction control, among other features.

Also Read : Yamaha XSR 155 prices hiked, top variant now costs ₹1.59 lakh

Yamaha R15: Engine

The Yamaha R15 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with variable valve actuation, producing approximately 18.1 bhp and 14.2 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The company recorded a growth of 20.61 per cent, with 63,433 unit sales in April 2026, an increase of 10,838 units from 52,595 units during the same period last year.

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