Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to close on August 3. Will return with a price hike

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced the X440 motorcycle earlier this month and the companies say that the maiden offering from the collaboration has received a “highly positive response in customer bookings." Given the strong demand for the most affordable Harley in the world, Hero has announced it will close the booking window for the Harley-Davidson X440 on August 3, 2023. The company will announce the next booking window at a later date and with a price hike.

Hero MotoCorp has not shared the number of bookings that the company has received for the X440. The company will begin test rides for pre-booked customers at the national scale from September 1 onwards. Customers booking the X440 online before August 3 will be given preference for deliveries that begin from October onwards, as originally announced. Deliveries will be prioritised as per booking dates, Hero has confirmed.

The next booking window will open at a later date and prices are expected to see a revision for the Harley-Davidson X440

Speaking about the high demand for the Harley-Davidson X440, Niranjan Gupta, CEO - Hero MotoCorp said, “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily. The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440, we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition."

The new single-cylinder Harley will be produced by Hero at its manufacturing facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan. The two-wheeler giant said it was ramping up production for the X440 in response to the high demand for the motorcycle. The Harley-Davidson X440 was launched on July 3 with an introductory price of ₹2.29 lakh for the base Denim variant, going up to ₹2.49 lakh for Vivid and ₹2.69 lakh for the top-spec S variant. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Customers can book the Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked for ₹5,000 on the company’s website. Deliveries will be made via Hero’s new ‘2.0’ premium network of dealerships that will pop up soon. The new dealer outlets will not only house the X440 but premium Hero offerings as well as the Vida electric brand. More recently, Hero MotoCorp trademarked the ‘Nightster 440’ hinting at the next motorcycle from the Hero-Harley collaboration.

