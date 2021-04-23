Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Revival to make world debut soon

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will soon be introducing a new limited edition model called the Electra Glide Revival.

The company's Q1 results presentation showed a glimpse of the "Revival" displayed at a fuel tank console. The name was featured under the "Electra Glide" tag, confirming the Electra Glide Revival as the model name.

The Revival nameplate has been under speculation for quite some time now and it has already been teased in official images revealed by the company as well as Environment Protection Agency (EPA) filings. Now the American bike maker has confirmed that it will be launching the new Revival model later this month. It will be a limitedly available product and will be part of the upcoming "Icons Collection." The new Icons Collection will break cover on April 26, 2021.

Speaking at the announcement of the special Icons Collection, Harley-Davidson Chairman, President and CEO, Jochen Zeitz said, "Icons will be extraordinary adaptations of production motorcycles which look to our storied past and bright future."

Each Icon will be limited to just 1,500 units and the company will roll out one or two Icons selected each year, starting with the Electra Glide Revival as 2021's Icon.

A teaser image (above) showcases the silhouette of the bike's profile which reminds of the Electra Glide Standard from every angle. Bits such as the batwing fairing, large front fender and hard cases are easy to figure out. Apart from that, there are some tweaks introduced in the form of spoked wheels, additional trim on the fender, and a flatter seat with the Electra Glide grab rail. Mechanically, it will be powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.