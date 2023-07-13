Harley-Davidson X440 Quick Review: The Harley of your dreams?

Harley-Davidson entered into the mass-market space with the new X440, it’s most affordable motorcycle globally, built by Hero MotoCorp
The H-D X440 has been designed for the Indian market inspired by the XR1200. The striking design is sharp but the rear feels like an afterthought
The X440 is rough around the edges in of fit and finish. Exposed weld spots, messy wiring and the silencer leave a lot to be desired. All 3 variants get Bluetooth connectivity
The riding posture is spot-on on the H-D X440. It’s not too aggressive nor too laid back. The 805 mm seat height is inviting for riders of all sizes
The 440 cc air/oil cooled engine offers the most torque in the segment. At 27 bhp and 38 Nm, the motor offers and excellent low and mid-range power
Power delivery is linear and the X440 is quick off the line, hitting 100 kmph in no time. Top-end grunt isn’t the best and the bike feels at home between 90-100 kmph
The Harley X440 is predictable and offers nimble handling. It’s quick to change directions with excellent weight distribution and the ride quality is quite pliant too
High-speed stability feels great while braking performance is just right from the front lever. The 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup also does a good job on the bike
With a starting price of ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harley-Davidson X440 offers incredible value and makes the iconic brand more accessible to customers