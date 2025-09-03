Gujarat Police inducts 50 custom Honda CB350 Quick Response Team bikes in fleet

Honda Two-Wheelers India recently announced the handover of 50 customised CB350 Quick Response Team (QRT) motorcycles to the Gujarat Police as part of the ‘Sadak Sahayak: Surakshit Marg, Surakshit Jiwan’ project. Honda India Foundation (HIF), the CSR arm of all Honda group companies in India, handed over the 50 customised Honda CB350 QRT bikes under the foundation’s road safety and community welfare programme.

The Honda CB350 has been customised to meet the requirements of the Quick Response Team, and 200 more will be delivered to different states later in the year.

250 QRT Bikes To Be Handed Over By Year-End Across India

The 50 customised vehicles join the larger 250 QRT bikes promised by HIF, which will be handed over to departments across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year. The QRT bikes aim to make public roads safer and enable a better-managed traffic ecosystem, the company said.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda CB350 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 42.17 kmpl 42.17 kmpl ₹ 2 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Hness CB350 348.0 cc 348.0 cc 45.8 kmpl 45.8 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster 334 cc 334 cc 29.06 kmpl 29.06 kmpl ₹ 2.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING VLF Mobster 180 180 cc 180 cc 110 kmph 110 kmph ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Royal Enfield Classic 350 349 cc 349 cc 120 kmph 120 kmph ₹ 1.93 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Meteor 350 349.0 cc 349.0 cc 41.88 kmpl 41.88 kmpl ₹ 2.06 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 5.34 lakh sales in August 2025

Honda has handed over 50 customised CB350 QRT bikes to Gujarat and plans to hand over 200 more in other states by the end of this year

Honda CB350 Quick Response Team Bikes: What's Special

The Honda CB350 has been customised to meet the requirements of the Quick Response Team. The bike comes equipped with revolving flashers and blinkers, a public announcement system, a siren and flashlight, side and rear storage panniers, and two Honda-branded safety helmets. The bike is finished in the ‘Mat Dune Brown’ shade and wears reflective stickering on the mudguard, along with a large visor.

Honda says these QRT motorcycles will enable authorities to respond more quickly in dense and sensitive areas, improving on-ground law enforcement, saving lives, and reducing injuries. The vehicles aim to strengthen emergency response and empower police personnel with better tools to carry out responsibilities effectively.

Honda CB350: Specifications

There’s no word on any mechanical changes to the Honda CB350 Quick Response Team bike. The stock motorcycle comes with the 348 cc single-cylinder engine churning out 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

The Honda CB350 is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, FI engine tuned for 20.7 bhp and 29.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox

Other features on the Honda CB350 include an assist and slipper clutch, split seats, LED headlamp and indicators, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) or traction control, Honda RoadSync with Bluetooth connectivity, and low-end torque optimisation. The bike also gets a side stand cut-off function and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: