Ducati XDiavel V4 deliveries begin

Ducati has commenced deliveries of the XDiavel V4 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was launched in our country a couple of days ago. It is priced at ₹30.88 lakh ex-showroom. The XDiavel V4 combines the relaxed posture of a cruiser with the performance, design, and technology that Ducati is renowned for, establishing it as one of the most unique large motorcycles available for purchase today.

Sport cruiser with a new identity

The XDiavel V4 departs from conventional cruiser standards while maintaining a low, elongated riding position. Ducati has reengineered the motorcycle to enhance comfort and usability, particularly for extended journeys. The seat height is reduced to 770 mm, the handlebar is positioned closer to the rider, and the suspension travel has been increased to facilitate a more relaxed everyday riding experience. Additionally, the pillion seat has been redesigned to be wider, longer, and thicker, now featuring a grab handle as standard. All these enhancements aim to make the motorcycle more comfortable and user-friendly.

Aesthetically, the bike is distinguished by its robust fuel tank, visible mechanical components, and a quad-exit exhaust that commands attention. The single-sided swingarm showcases the substantial 240-section rear tire, contributing to the bike’s assertive appearance. Ducati presents the XDiavel V4 in two exclusive metallic colours for India, Burning Red and Black Lava, both specifically developed for this model.

V4 Granturismo engine at the heart

At the core of the XDiavel V4 is Ducati’s 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, generating 168 hp and 125 Nm of torque. This engine, derived from Ducati’s high-performance V4 platform, has been optimised to provide robust low-end and mid-range performance, making it ideal for both urban commuting and highway cruising.

The counter-rotating crankshaft, a feature adapted from Ducati’s MotoGP bikes, minimises the gyroscopic forces produced by the engine. Ducati has also prioritised ease of ownership, offering long service intervals of up to 60,000 km for major maintenance. The cylinder deactivation feature enhances efficiency during low-load riding, while the exhaust note varies as the engine alternates between two and four-cylinder operation.

Chassis, braking and performance

Despite its substantial size, the XDiavel V4 has a kerb weight of 229 kg, which is lighter than its predecessor, the XDiavel 1260. The fully adjustable suspension system, featuring a 50 mm inverted front fork and a rear monoshock, effectively balances comfort with sporty handling.

Braking is managed by dual 330 mm discs at the front, equipped with Brembo Stylema calipers, providing robust stopping power. Ducati asserts that the bike can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds, firmly placing the XDiavel V4 in the performance motorcycle category, despite its cruiser design.

Electronics and rider aids

The XDiavel V4 is equipped with advanced electronics. It includes a six-axis IMU that facilitates cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and launch control. Riders can select from four riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet, in addition to three power modes to customise the bike’s performance.

A new 6.9-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity is centrally located in the cockpit. It allows for calls, music, message notifications, and optional turn-by-turn navigation via Ducati’s app. Additionally, cruise control and a quickshifter enhance comfort and convenience during long rides.

Touring and personalisation options

Ducati provides a broad array of accessories to customise the XDiavel V4 according to personal preferences. Touring-oriented options include semi-rigid panniers, a passenger backrest, and larger windscreens. For those seeking a sportier experience, rear-set footpegs, a single-seat tail section, or a performance exhaust are available. Furthermore, various seat options cater to different rider heights and comfort levels.

Price and availability in India

The Ducati XDiavel V4 is currently available at Ducati dealerships throughout India. The starting price is ₹30,88,700 ex-showroom for the Burning Red variant, while the Black Lava version is priced at ₹31,19,700 ex-showroom.

