HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Xdiavel V4 Listed On India Website. Could Launch Soon

Ducati XDiavel V4 listed on India website. Could launch soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ducati XDiavel V4 shares few of its underpinnings with the standard Diavel V4.
Ducati XDiavel V4 gets slightly different ergonomics when compared to the standard Diavel V4.
Ducati XDiavel V4 gets slightly different ergonomics when compared to the standard Diavel V4.

Ducati XDiavel V4 has been listed on the India website so it is expected that the brand will soon be launching the motorcycle in the Indian market. The motorcycle was revealed recently in the global market. As of now, the price is not yet known. In the global market, the XDiavel V4 will start arriving at dealerships in May 2025.

How is the Ducati XDiavel V4 different than the standard Diavel V4?

The XDiavel V4 distinguishes itself as a cruiser in contrast to the standard Diavel V4. It embodies the characteristic streamlined design typical of cruisers, extending from the fuel tank to the seat. The handlebars are positioned lower and set further back, while the seat height is 770 mm, featuring a wider and more cushioned design. Additionally, there are two customizable riding positions available for the operator. The motorcycle is equipped with a single-sided swingarm that accommodates a substantial 240/45 tyre. Furthermore, it includes LED lighting at both the front and rear, which is enhanced by a welcome effect.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon998 cc Mileage Icon13.1 kmpl
₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 25.91 Lakhs
Compare
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
Engine Icon1158.0 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 21.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103.0 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Panigale V4 2025
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 27.73 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ducati Desertx 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX 2025
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

What powers the Ducati XDiavel V4?

Similar to the standard Diavel, the XDiavel is equipped with a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, which has been calibrated to deliver a maximum power output of 168 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It features a 6-speed transmission along with a quickshifter. Additionally, riders can choose from four power modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, and Wet. Ducati indicates that a valve clearance inspection is necessary after every 60,000 km.

What are the features of the Ducati XDiavel V4?

The Ducati XDiavel V4 features a 6.9-inch TFT display equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and the Ducati Link application, which includes turn-by-turn navigation capabilities. This model is enhanced by a state-of-the-art electronics package that incorporates a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU). The advanced features include ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift for both up and down shifts (DQS), and Cruise Control.

(Read more: Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur)

What is the hardware on the Ducati XDiavel V4?

The suspension system features inverted forks at the front, providing 50 mm of travel, complemented by a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system consists of dual 330 mm discs at the front, equipped with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, along with a single disc at the rear.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 01 Mar 2025, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India XDiavel V4

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.