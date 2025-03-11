Ducati Panigale V4 enters India with over 200 bhp

Ducati has launched the Panigale V4 in two variants - Standard and S.
They are priced at ₹29.99 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The new Panigale V4 is inspired by the 916 Panigale
The frame is new and so is the new double-sided swingarm. This has helped in reducing the lateral stiffness.
Ducati Panigale V4 uses Hypure calipers from Brembo, which should be the best in the business.
If the customers wants then he or she can get the calipers in different colours such as red, yellow, black and gold.
The updated dashboard boasts a 6.9-inch size with an 8:3 aspect ratio with a lot of information.
The 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm.
It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.