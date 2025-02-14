Ducati XDiavel V4 sport cruiser unveiled with 170 hp

Ducati XDiavel V4 has been unveiled in the global market. It is positioned as a sport cruiser that will be alongside the Diavel V4 . The X Diavel was also on sale back in 2023 which was based on 1260 configuration. XDiavel V4 will arrive in dealerships in May 2025 and as of now, there is no confirmation on the India launch.

What powers the Ducati XDiavel V4?

Just like the standard Diavel, the XDiavel is also powered by a 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that is tuned for 168 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 126 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit and there is a quickshifter on offer as well. Customers get four power modes - Sport, Touring, Urban and Wet. Ducati says that the engine requires a valve clearance check after every 60,000 km.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 ride review: More than just looks

How's the Ducati XDiavel V4 different?

The XDiavel V4 is a cruiser when compared to the standard Diavel V4. It follows the sleek line that usually the cruisers have from the fuel tank to the seat. The handlebar is lower and set back and the seat height measures 770 mm along with a seat that is thicker and larger. There are also two customizable two positions for the rider. There is a single-sided swingarm on which the massive 240/45 tyre is fitted. There is a LED lighting in the front as well as at the rear which comes with a welcome effect.

(Read more: Limited Edition Ducati Diavel V4 revealed inspired by the Bentley Batur)

What is the hardware on the Ducati XDiavel V4?

Suspension duties are done by upside-down forks in the front with 50 mm of travel and a fully adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by dual 330 mm discs in the front with Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers and a single-disc at the rear.

What are the features of the Ducati XDiavel V4?

Ducati XDiavel V4 comes with a 6.9-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity, Ducati Link app and there is also turn-by-turn navigation on offer. The is the latest generation electronics package that consists of 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS Cornering; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Power Launch (DPL); Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS), Cruise Control.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: