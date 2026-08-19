Confirmed: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 to get Cruise Control

Royal Enfield is preparing to expand its adventure motorcycle line-up with the Himalayan 750 , and the upcoming flagship ADV has now been showcased with an important touring feature. A walkaround of the motorcycle at the Suhai Festival Interlagos 2026 in Sao Paulo, Brazil confirms that the Himalayan 750 will get cruise control.

The motorcycle has also been spotted in different configurations during its testing phase, suggesting that Royal Enfield could offer multiple variants of the new ADV. The production-spec motorcycle is expected to make its global debut at EICMA 2026 before eventually going on sale in India and other international markets. We can also expect the motorcycle to make its India debut at the Motoverse 2026.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 will ride on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear setup with tubeless spoked wheels

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 cruise control confirmed

The walkaround video of the Himalayan 750 showcased in Brazil confirms that the ADV will be equipped with cruise control. The dedicated controls are positioned on the right-hand switchgear, with a toggle-style control that can be used to increase or decrease the set speed.

Cruise control should make the Himalayan 750 better suited to long-distance touring, allowing riders to maintain a steady speed on highways without constantly holding the throttle. This should be particularly useful given the motorcycle's larger size and expected positioning as Royal Enfield's flagship adventure tourer.

The motorcycle has also been spotted with hard panniers mounted at the rear. Interestingly, the panniers have been shaped around the high-mounted exhaust, hinting that a similar luggage setup could eventually be offered through Royal Enfield's official accessories catalogue. The test bike that was spotted earlier also boasted a headlight grille. What is disappointing is that the company is still using the same LED headlamp, which is known to do only an okayish job, so most people will have to buy the aux lights that the company sells as an accessory.

The Himalayan 750 gets a new upswept exhaust and a split seat setup.

Multiple Himalayan 750 variants likely

Another interesting detail from the Himalayan 750's testing programme is the use of different wheel configurations. Test motorcycles have been spotted with tubeless spoke wheels as well as alloy wheels.

This could indicate that Royal Enfield is evaluating different specifications for the Himalayan 750 and may eventually offer multiple variants. A spoke-wheel version could be positioned towards buyers looking for a more adventure-focused setup, while an alloy-wheel version could appeal more to riders who primarily use the motorcycle for touring and road riding.

Royal Enfield is yet to confirm its variant strategy, but offering different wheel configurations would allow the company to cater to a wider range of buyers.

Himalayan 750 design and features

The Himalayan 750 continues to follow the design language of the Himalayan 450, although it looks noticeably larger and more substantial. It features a bigger fuel tank, taller windscreen, extended side fairing and an upswept exhaust.

The round LED headlamp and tower-style front section remain familiar elements, while trapezoidal rear-view mirrors replace the circular units seen on the Himalayan 450. The round TFT instrument cluster also appears to have been carried over, giving the bigger motorcycle a familiar cockpit layout.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 spotted testing

Himalayan 750 expected features

Apart from cruise control, the Himalayan 750 is expected to get a comprehensive electronic package. The motorcycle is likely to feature switchable ABS and traction control, while twin disc brakes at the front should provide greater stopping power compared to the Himalayan 450.

The larger motorcycle is expected to use a new twin-cylinder engine and a chassis developed around the bigger powerplant. Royal Enfield is yet to reveal complete technical specifications, but the Himalayan 750 is expected to offer a significant step up in performance over the Himalayan 450.

With cruise control now confirmed and test bikes spotted with different wheel configurations, the Himalayan 750 appears to be shaping up as a more touring-oriented flagship ADV. More details on its engine, variants, pricing and equipment are expected closer to its production debut.

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