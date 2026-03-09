Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 spotted testing

Royal Enfield ’s upcoming Continental GT 750 has been spotted testing once again, and the latest set of spy images reveal some interesting new details. The cafe racer appears to be undergoing testing in multiple configurations, hinting that the brand could introduce more than one variant when the motorcycle eventually goes on sale. There could be a non-faired version called GT 750 whereas the faired-version could be called GT-R 750.

New instrument console spotted

One of the key differences seen on the latest test mule is the instrument cluster. Unlike earlier prototypes that appeared to use a modern TFT display, this version features a dual-pod analogue console. The setup includes traditional speedometer and tachometer dials with small inset digital displays for information such as fuel level, trip meters and other readouts.

This change suggests Royal Enfield might be working on different variants of the GT 750, possibly offering a more affordable version without the TFT display and smartphone connectivity.

Larger engine expected

The Continental GT 750 is expected to use a new 750cc parallel-twin engine, which will likely be an evolution of the brand’s existing 650cc motor. The larger engine is expected to deliver noticeably more performance, with estimated figures of around 55 bhp and roughly 65 Nm of peak torque.

The motorcycle is also expected to receive mechanical upgrades to match the extra power.

Upgraded braking hardware

Spy shots also indicate improvements to the braking setup. The test bike appears to feature twin front brake discs paired with ByBre calipers, a notable upgrade over the single-disc setup on the current 650cc model. This should offer stronger braking performance and better control.

Classic cafe racer design retained

While the hardware may be new, the overall design continues to follow the familiar Continental GT cafe racer styling. The motorcycle retains the sculpted fuel tank, round headlamp, clip-on handlebars and twin exhausts, keeping the retro-sport aesthetic that the GT range is known for.

Launch timeline

Royal Enfield is expected to reveal the production version of the Continental GT 750 sometime in 2026, with a global debut likely at EICMA. The India launch could follow soon after.

Once launched, the new model will sit above the Continental GT 650 in the brand’s lineup and could be priced around ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of Royal Enfield’s most powerful road bikes yet.

